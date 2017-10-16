President Alassane Ouattara Arrives In Ghana

The President of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara has arrived in Ghana to begin a two-day official visit.

The purpose of the visit is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

This visit is a reciprocal one to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in May this year, at the start of his tour of the countries of West Africa.

The two Presidents and their respective teams are expected to hold bilateral discussions at the Flagstaff House on Monday, October 16, 2017, after which the two leaders will address a joint press conference. President Akufo-Addo will, later that evening, host his Ivorian counterpart to an official dinner.

Prior to President Ouattara’s departure, on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the two countries will sign a bilateral agreement, and inaugurate a joint commission for the implementation of the recent judgement passed by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the delimitation of the maritime boundaries of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

