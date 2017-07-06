President Nana Akufo-Addo will today, Thursday July 6, 2017, symbolically turn the production valve on the Floating Production Storage and Offloading Vessel (FPSO) John Agyekum Kufuor to officially commence production of oil in commercial quantities from the Sankofa Gye-Nyame Fields.

The ceremony which will be held offshore on the FPSO will have the President opening a Subsea Well Choke and unveiling a plaque to commemorate the ceremonial event.

It will be followed by a grand durbar of chiefs, Government officials and other dignitaries at the Takoradi Shorebase in the Western Region.