President Akufo-Addo On Tour Of West Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be paying an official working visits to the countries of the ECOWAS region, starting today May 2.

The visits will afford President Akufo-Addo the opportunity to introduce himself, as the new Ghanaian leader, formally to the governments and their citizens.

According to a Flagstaff House statement, the visits will also “explore and deepen our bilateral relations with them, and reiterate Ghana’s full commitment to the ECOWAS project. “

President Akufo-Addo, on Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017, left Ghana to begin the first phase of this tour. It will take him to immediate neighbours, i.e:

• Togo: 2nd – 4th May, 2017

• Burkina Faso: 4th – 5th May, 2017

• Cote d’Ivoire: 5th – 7th May, 2017

The President will, in the remaining days of the month, visit the other seven countries, with the 2nd phase taking him to Nigeria, Senegal, Guinea, Benin, Cape Verde, and, then, finally to Liberia and Sierra Leone.

The President will be accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway MP, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana from the first phase of his tour on Sunday, 7th May, 2017. In his absence, the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead,” the statement signed by Eugene Arhin, director of communications announced.

-Starrfmonline