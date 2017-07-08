President Akufo-Addo Swears In Police Council

Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, July 6, 2017, swore into office the members of the Police Council, which is chaired by the Vice President of Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to President Akufo-Addo, he expects the council to give him “strong, independent advice in the maintenance of law and order in the country.”

President Akufo-Addo noted that the most important thing for a nation is the peace and safety of its people, and its territorial integrity.

It is when these are guaranteed, he stressed, that citizens can go about their lives in security, and hope to improve upon the quality of their circumstances.

“We all sleep, feeling safe, when the men and women of the Police Service work to keep our nation and our streets safe.

The issue of law and order is particularly germane at this time when indiscipline, lawlessness, and outbreaks of mob justice are threatening the rule of law.

The Executive is determined to work with the Police Service to guarantee the security of citizens in accordance with the rule of law,” he assured.

The President reiterated the commitment of his government to, amongst others, resource the Police Service adequately to continue to maintain law and order in consonance with the NPP’s pledge in its 2016 Manifesto.

President Akufo-Addo stressed that his government will improve the accommodation needs of the Police Service, and would build two new police hospitals at Sunyani and Bolgatanga to serve their health needs, as well as build two new police training schools, all this with the view to improving the quality of the police service and the welfare its personnel.

President Akufo-Addo charged the newly constituted Police Council to ensure that this poor perception of the police in the eyes of the public no longer holds.

“The citizenry can only have confidence in the Police Service when they are seen to be honest and would enforce the law without fear or favour.

Your task during your term of office is to ensure that this perception no longer holds…we must ensure that the Police Service is left to focus on its core mandate, and not be an appendage of the ruling party.

I envisage a Police Service that goes about its duty of protecting ordinary citizens confident that there will be no interference from the powers that be,” he added.

