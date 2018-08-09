President Akufo-Addo makes changes to his government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the

following changes to the composition of his government, with immediate effect:

1. John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and

acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;2. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is

now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;

3. Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and

former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for

Aviation;

4. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for

Sanitation and Water Resources;

5. Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Minister for Information, is now

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;

6. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi

constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister

for Information designate;

7. Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West

constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social

Protection designate;

8. Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper

East Regional Minister designate;

9. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North

constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now

Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

10. Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North

constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;

11. Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina

constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is

now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;

12. Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of

State at the Office of the President;

13. Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now

Deputy Minister for Information;

14. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now

Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; and

15. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social

Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.

President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of

the Ministers-designate for Information, and Gender, Children and Social

Protection, and the Regional Ministers-designate for Upper East and Brong

Ahafo, as well as the deputy Regional Minister-designate for Brong Ahafo.

