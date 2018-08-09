President Akufo-Addo makes changes to his government

President Nana Addo Dankwa Afufo-Addo
The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has made the
following changes to the composition of his government, with immediate effect:
1. John Peter Amewu, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and
acting Minister for Energy, is now Minister for Energy;2. Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is
now Minister for Lands and Natural Resources;
3. Hon. Kofi Adda, Member of Parliament for Navrongo constituency and
former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, is now Minister for
Aviation;
4. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, former Minister for Aviation, is now Minister for
Sanitation and Water Resources;
5. Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Minister for Information, is now
Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development;
6. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Member of Parliament for Ofoase/Ayirebi
constituency and former Deputy Minister for Information, is now Minister
for Information designate;
7. Hon. Cynthia Morrison, Member of Parliament for Agona West
constituency, is now Minister for Gender, Children and Social
Protection designate;
8. Paulina Tangoba Abayage, former Ambassador to Italy, is now Upper
East Regional Minister designate;
9. Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Member of Parliament for Asunafo North
constituency and former deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, is now
Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;
10. Hon. Martin Oti Gyarko, Member of Parliament for Techiman North
constituency, is now Deputy Brong Ahafo Regional Minister designate;
11. Hon. Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Member of Parliament for Madina
constituency and former Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, is
now Minister of State at the Office of the Vice President;
12. Rockson Bukari, former Upper East Regional Minister, is now Minister of
State at the Office of the President;
13. Pius Enam Hadzide, former deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, is now
Deputy Minister for Information;
14. Perry Curtis Okudzeto, former deputy Minister for Information, is now
Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports; and
15. Otiko Afisa Djaba, former Minister for Gender, Children and Social
Protection, is now Ambassador-designate to Italy.
President Akufo-Addo is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of
the Ministers-designate for Information, and Gender, Children and Social
Protection, and the Regional Ministers-designate for Upper East and Brong
Ahafo, as well as the deputy Regional Minister-designate for Brong Ahafo.
Read the official document below: