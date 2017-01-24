President Akufo-Addo Appoint New NCA Boss

Joseph Anokye

President Akufo-Addo has appointed Joseph Anokye as acting Director General of the National Communications Authority.

An appointment letter signed by Communications minister-designate Ursula Owusu Ekuful said: “On behalf of his excellency Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, the President of Ghana, I wish to inform you of your appointment as acting director general of the National Communications Authority with immediate effect.

“Kindly indicate your acceptance of this offer at the earliest opportunity. By copy of this letter, the deputy directors general of the NCA are requested to facilitate the handing over process and your early settlement into your position”.

Mr. Anokye takes over from William Tevie who was appointed by former President John Mahama in 2015.

He played a critical role in the management of the NPP’s collation center during the 2016 elections.

-Starrfmonline