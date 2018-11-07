Presidency Orders Reinstatement Of E/R EOCO Boss

The Presidency has ordered the immediate reinstatement of the Eastern regional Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), Fred Dzeny, who was suspended on Monday.

Mr. Dzeny was suspended after he asked government to have the political will to prosecute their own when mentioned for corruption before prosecuting others.

“The ruling government should be ready first and foremost to prosecute their own when the slightest incident of corruption is raised against the ruling government then they can also get the guts to prosecute the opposition.”

“When you look at the corruption cases in Ghana, it is not just politicians who are corrupt, the public servants, civil servants they are all corrupt. When you look at it, it is the Chief Directors who prepare contract documents and other things so if we are blaming the Politicians, it is not right, it is the public servants generally,” Mr. Dzeny said in an interview with Starr News.

A statement by EOCO Boss, ACP K. K. Amoah, later said the conduct by Mr. Dzeny was “against the ethical and professional standards of the Office. He has therefore been suspended and the matter referred to the appropriate unit for investigation.”

But credible sources at the Jubilee House confirmed to Starrfmonline.com Wednesday that the President has ordered the EOCO Boss to immediately ensure that Mr. Dzeny resumes work.

Mr. Dzeny’s suspension attracted a barrage of criticisms from majority of Ghanaians and the civil society who described the suspension as unfair and an attempt to gag free speech.

-Starrfmonline