Presby Church Supports PRESEC 80th Anniversary

Rev. Erasmus Mensah Laryea presenting the cheque and the chairs to the headmistress of the school

The Presbyterian Worship Centre, PRESEC Legon, was established in 2012 on the campus of PRESEC Legon to minister to staff, families and the communities around school.

So far, the church has organised a health screening exercise for the communities in Legon and Madina.

Some donations have also been made to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, which is the mother church, is also in the process of putting up a 3000-capacity church auditorium for the school.

As part of PRESEC Boys’ SHS 80th anniversary, the Presbyterian International Worship Centre has donated 200 pieces of Emerald plastic chairs to the assembly hall of the school.

They also made a cash donation of GH¢ 5,000 to the school. Receiving the donation, the headmistress of PRESEC Boys’ Senior High School, Lady Queenly Akrofi, was grateful for the kind gesture from the church.

She also enumerated some challenges facing the school and had appealed to government to come to their aid.

The Residence Minister of Presbyterian International Worship Centre, Rev. Erasmus Mensah Laryea, stated that they would continue to offer their support to the school.