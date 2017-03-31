Premier Brands Honours Adom TV Tonight

Abena Yiadom

Tonight, Adom TV will be presented with Ghana’s most premiered television network award at this year’s edition of Brand Excellence Awards to be held at the Christ the King Hall in Accra.

Adom TV which offers a variety of programmes, live event coverage, series, documentaries and other hope-filled content is being honoured for its immense contributions to the development of the creative arts industry in Ghana.

This event which is in its seventh edition is being organised to honour businesses that are making everything possible to improve the value of their brands. It is expected to attract a number of personalities, as well as organisations.

In an interview, Abena Yiadom, Channel Manager of Adom TV, disclosed that Adom TV was chosen for the award because the station has, over the years, carved a niche for itself as one of the country’s television stations that provides its viewers with unique blend of good educative and entertaining programmes.

“I’m incredibly proud of my television channel and the work we’ve done over the past years. It is an honour to be recognised for the good work done,” she told BEATWAVES.

According to her, Adom TV which was established to promote culture, tradition and everything entertaining has all the varieties on its network to satisfy its viewers.

She disclosed that Adom TV has won a number of awards, including the Most Influential Media Outfit at the Africa Day Business Forum held at the plush Grand Elysee Hamburg Hotel in Hamburg in 2016.