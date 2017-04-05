‘Pregnant Women Need Support At Bibiani’

Most of the pregnant women who go to the Bibiani Government Hospital to deliver but have to be referred to bigger health facilities for one reason or the other find it difficult to pay for the services of the ambulances that convey them.

Because of the situation, the staff of the hospital, particularly those at the maternity ward, sometimes have to make special contributions to assist relatives in footing the bills of pregnant women referred, particularly to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, for prompt care.

The charges range between¢200 and GH¢300.

The hospital has, therefore, made a passionate appeal to the general public, particularly various women groups, religious organisations, individuals and even the ministry responsible for women to assist in creating a special fund at the hospital to help solve the problem.

The administrator of the hospital, Nana Ntim Adjei, revealed this when members of Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC) at Bibiani in the Western Region donated assorted items to the maternity and children’s wards of the hospital.

This was after church members, led by their head pastor, Jacob Adjei, had embarked on a clean-up exercise at the hospital. The hospital’s administrator commended members of the church for their kind gesture.

He pointed out that sometimes the relatives of the patients are not in a position to pay for an ambulance service to convey clients in critical conditions who need prompt treatment to bigger health facilities.

Mr Adjei added that about 90 percent of patients who patronise the facility have their valid National Health Insurance (NHIS) cards, stressing that the delay in reimbursing the facilities makes it extremely difficult to manage the hospital.

“The NHIA’s inability to reimburse accredited facilities on time has placed them in a precarious financial position,” he indicated.

He bemoaned the fact that in Ghana the patients’ referral system is predominantly based more on the health facility rather than the competence and skills of the healthcare professionals.

“People tend to believe that the type of facility determines which medical conditions it can manage but Ghanaians should be aware that patient referral systems exist globally and are primarily based on a combination of factors. Notable among them are human resource capabilities, logistics, equipment and instruments,” he explained.

Pastor Jacob Adjei stated that the move formed part of activities line-up to celebrate the 15th anniversary celebrations of the church.

He also appealed to the general public and institutions to assist the staff and management of the hospital to be able to discharge their respective duties and responsibilities as healthcare providers.

