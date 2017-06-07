I Prefer Going To A Brothel Than Listening To ‘Hypocrite’ Rawlings’ Sermon On Corruption – Kweku Baako

Kweku Baako Jnr

The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr has said he would prefer going to a brothel to take lessons on morality that listen to former President Jerry John Rawlings preach a sermon on corruption.

Flt Lt Jerry John Rawlings addressing the 38th Anniversary of the June 4 Coup d’état in Upper West Regional capital of Wa said the level of corruption in Ghana currently is a thousand times more than what prevailed during the time of the coup d’état.

“Let me remind people that we could not have possibly forgotten that generals were executed in 1979 in the rage and anger because of corruption. The greed, corruption and injustice of today believe it or not are a thousand times more than what these generals were executed for.

“And if we are unable to restore a fair measure of integrity into our dealings, then the blood of many would have been shared in vain. If we cannot get our cloths off and allow for fresh leadership to emerge then we shall sink even further,” former President Rawlings said.

Reacting to this claim of the former President on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme, Kweku Baako Jnr said he believes the former leader should be the last person to preach about corruption.

The belief, he said stems from the fact that he gets easily infuriated when he listens to the former President ‘preaching’ that there is too much corruption in Ghana than existed before his much acclaimed June 4, 1979 Coup d’état.

“He is very hypocritical politically and he is the last person that Ghanaians should listen to preaching sermons of corruption…taking corruption lectures from Rawlings is equal to going to a brothel to take lessons on morality,” he said.

The avouched critic of the former President Rawlings, his family and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), also described him as one who is “very hypocritical politically” and should be “the last person that Ghanaians should listen to preaching sermons of corruption….”

The former President, he said when asked to account for his stewardship during his era rather replied that anyone seeking to know about what he did in office with the monies from the state coffers must consult the Akonadi shrine since that is where there is ‘genuine accountability’.

“Ask him about accountability, has he made an attempt to render accounts of his stewardship during the AFRC era…when Limann asked him, he called on all to go to Akonadi shrine and ask for accounts because that is where we would see the disbursement and expenditure…,” Kweku Baako said.

-Adomonline