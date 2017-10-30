Preacherman’s Admonition

Two things are on the minds of many compatriots.

First is retrieving and punishing stolen motherland money by congresspeople. Second is zero tolerance of ɔsonomma corruption.

Of all the wonderful things being done by the doer president, if these two are not done and seen by my compatriots as done, the achievements may be limited to what else is done and not these two crucial concerns of my compatriots.

Toleration of corruption must be zero because of experience. Everyone remembers how congress tried and tried with some success to equate their $750 million judgment debt thievery with alleged $900,000 drill ship missing money. That’s more than seven hundred and fifty times stealing by their looting gang. Should Nana succeed with zero that will give congress nothing to crow about. Of course you can always talk about they inventing what does not exist.

Preacherman offered at least one example. I don’t know what has happened to that man to dissuade others from corrupting acts and thus help achieve zero tolerance.

I don’t know his age. But I have had septuagenarians asking me (as if I know anything) about when thieving crime and punishment would be rolled out. They have heard and seen Free SHS rolled out. They have also seen an address system. They heard and some saw the One District, One Factory policy being launched. Others watched or heard the ceremony for restoration of nursing trainee allowances.

All the shocking revelations of USD74 million software price tag, and lost USD150 million AMERI transaction and USD150 million missing cocoa money and others are making those citizens more and more uncomfortable. I guess they had hoped the USD or GHC three million bus branding, USD25 million runway, GEEDA, SADA, SUBAH, ISOFOTON, Waterville Woyome, and all the other bad deals that were exposed during the 2016 election campaign were pain enough of a rot and should have ended there.

These worriers never expected the deluge of more decay exposure post-election. Yet here they are being served daily dose of stinking rot.

They see the misdeeds, exposed before or after election as crime that must be punished. They cannot wait to see choppers suffer for their chop chop.

Some are complaining that there is still too much noise on radio which troubles their frail hearts. They want quick suffer for chopping action to shut them who have chopped up.

A professor belonging to the senior age bracket asked me when their colleague old man in a hurry will hurry to begin prosecution for conviction and punishment. Another, a ‘been-to’ mechanic asked me that question. All along, my concern has been retrieving to invest it in the education of children with disability, keeping open their schools. I keep worrying that if those stolen monies are not retrieved, we may yet see those schools close again for want of public money support.

Those who have been complaining about lack of action about making the chopping stealers account for their theft, however, have other ideas.

They think it would not be enough to just retrieve the stolen money. They are thinking jail after paying the stolen money back. I have been trying to stay away from that because I wouldn’t want any stealer to say ‘I told you so; that my kin thieves will go to prison if you vote the old man.’ (They could feel the hurriedness even before he won the election).’

Back to the preacherman deservedly self-appointed national conscience. He is thinking ahead that it could be difficult to catch and punish previous thieves should any thievery be discovered of those of present. His admonition is that people are watching with eagle eyes for dirty bulk oil dispensation or 2.5 billion bond or whatever may look suspicious praying it could not be a corrupt act.

The thieves know so well how to cry wolf when there’s no wolf. You want to make sure, though, there would never be a wolf.

October is gone. I haven’t heard special prosecutor bill (SPB) has gone back to Parliament. I know Nana se a ɔyɔ (Nana walks his talk). So fingers crossed that even if the SPB is not yet in Parliament, it would be there in a jiffy. So many of the senior people want it so badly.

Those younger than them are likely looking up to it too. The earlier the action and shorter the wait, the more pleasing it will be to their eyes and ears.

Preacherman, the somehow national anti-corruption watchman, is not unknowing of murmurings of chop chop sole or single sourcing type procurement. No one should think, though, That his (preacherman’s) concern has not reached the doer. That would most likely be mistaken. He pays particular attention to sayings of that sort. I bet he could be doing SPB now.

By Kwasi Ansu-Kyeremeh