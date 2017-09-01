Pray For Ghanaian Hajj Pilgrims – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has called for prayers for Ghanaians who embarked on the holy trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform the Islamic spiritual exercise in Mecca.

About four Ghanaians have so far died while in that country.

The Deputy Communications Director for the Hajj Board, Hajia Marian Cissey in an interview with Citi News said some of them died in their sleep while the rest suffered from some medical conditions.

Meanwhile, addressing the Muslims at the Black Stars Square on Friday as part of activities marking the 2017 Eid ul-Adha festival, President Akufo-Addo prayed for Allah’s protection for the pilgrims.

“Let us pray for those of our brothers, sisters, countrymen and women who have embarked on the Hajj especially our revered Chief Imam. We pray that the almighty sees them through the Hajj rites and bring them home safely,” he prayed.

On the organization of the Hajj trip, President Akufo-Addo said this year’s pilgrim “has been largely without problem” assuring that “my government is committed to maintaining the atmosphere that allows people of all religious persuasions to practice their religion without hindrance.”

About Eid ul-Adha

Muslims around the world are today [Friday] celebrating the Eid ul-Adha festival, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice.

It commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (Abraham) willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command and also marks the end of Hajj, which is the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha is also called the “Sacrifice Feast” or “Bakr-Eid” is the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and considered the holier of the two.

