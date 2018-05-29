Pray For Akufo-Addo – Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice-President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has urged Muslims across the country to pray for president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as they observe Ramadan. According to him, the Akufo-Addo government is on course to fulfilling most of its promises as, according to him, is evident in the 16 months at the reins of power…

Speaking at the Kasoa Central Mosque in the Awutu Senya East municipality of the Central Region on Monday, 28 May 2018, as part of his ongoing Ramadan tour across the country, Dr Bawumia urged the Muslim community to keep on supporting the government.

“We’re doing more, we’ve just started, we’re only asking for prayers from you and prayers of Ghanaians for the president so that we can continue to deliver for all of you,” he stated.

Dr Bawumia donated boxes of beverages and an undisclosed amount of money to the authorities of the central mosque.

-Classfmonline