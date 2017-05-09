Powerful Chinese Galamsey Woman Remanded In Prison Custody

Aisha Huang

An Accra High Court has remanded into prison custody the powerful Chinese woman dealing in galamsey mining and allegedly blackmailing powerful Ghanaian politicians and security officers with sex videos and audios she recorded.

Aisha Huang popularly called Aisha and his four Chinese accomplices arrested for engaging in galamsey activities are expected to reappear on May 23, 2017.

They were driven to the Nsawam prisons, shortly after the judge’s order, Tuesday, Myjoyonline.com has gathered.

The four were remanded after the Immigration Service pleaded with the court to give them at least one more week to conclude its investigations on the role of Asia Huang in the galamsey canker which has polluted the country’s water bodies, destroyed farm lands and polluted the environment.

The arrest of the powerful Chinese woman was triggered by a revelation on Newsfile in which the New Crusading Newspaper Editor Kweku Baako alleged Aisha had commissioned and recorded various sex escapades Chinese women had with powerful Ghanaian politicians, security personnel.

According to Malik Baako, three times, Aisha was arrested and three times she was released because she blackmailed the powers that be into submission with tapes and videos of sexual encounters she commissioned Chinese women to have with the Ghanaian power brokers.

That revelation led to her fourth arrest, Saturday, hopefully the final one that may lead to either her prosecution or repatriation.

She had since been held in the custody of the Immigration Service but arraigned before court Tuesday in order not to breach Ghana’s laws on the handling of suspects.

By law, no suspect must be held beyond 48 hours after arrest by the police or security personnel. The suspect must be arraigned before court on or before 48 hours for the court to either grant bail or remand.

Speaking to Joy News after the remand of Asia Huang, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Immigration Service, Francis Palmdeti said his outfit is committed to getting to the bottom of the matter.

He also indicated that the Service will continue the clampdown on illegal migrants in the country.

-Myjoyonline