‘Porn’ Still On Ghana TV

Open explicit scenes on 7plus TV

Directive to TV stations to review ‘adult’ contents to meet Ghanaian broadcasting standards seems to have fallen on deaf ears, as some stations continue to show contents that are not allowed on Ghana TV.

Local TV channel, 7plus TV on the digital platform, exhibited a similar example on Monday evening by showing explicit sex scenes from a 2009 American sex comedy titled ‘Spread’.

The sex scenes in the movie were not censored in any way, as well as there were no parental guidance signs (PG) to caution persons who were locked onto the channel.

The National Media Commission (NMC), the government of Ghana agency mandated with the responsibility of registering, regulating and monitoring the activities of media houses, months ago ordered three local television stations – Ice TV, Thunder TV and TV XYZ – who were allegedly broadcasting similar pornographic materials to immediately cease such broadcasts.

The stations were reported to the National Communications Authority (NCA) and the Information Ministry by two broadcasters, James Oberko and Tommy Annan Forson, for airing pornographic movies on free-to-air television.

Subsequently, Communications Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, while expressing worry over the growing rate of pornographic adult content on primetime free-to-air television channel, suggested a pay-per-view arrangement for TV stations that wish to broadcast adult content for their viewers.

But currently, there seems to be no control in Ghana’s broadcasting space as everyone is doing what they want, irrespective of what the laws Ghana says.

The Section 281 of the Criminal Code, 1960 (ACT 29) actually frowns on showing of pornographic. It supports the arrest and prosecution of anyone who circulates obscene materials in public. According to the law, it is a crime to broadcast pornography.

It states, “Any person who—(a) for the purposes of or by way of trade, or for the purposes of distribution or public exhibition, makes, produces, or has in his possession any one or more obscene writings, drawings, prints, paintings, printed matter, pictures, posters, emblems, photographs, cinematograph films, or any other obscene objects; or

(b) for any of the purposes above mentioned, imports, conveys, or exports, or causes to be imported, conveyed, or exported, any of the said obscene matters or things, or in any manner whatsoever puts any of them into circulation; or

(c) carries on or takes part in any business, whether public or private, concerned with any of the said obscene matters or things, or deals in any of the said matters or things in any manner whatsoever, or distributes any of them or exhibits any of them publicly; or makes a business of lending any of them; or(d) advertises or makes known by any means whatsoever, with a view to assist in the said punishable circulation or traffic, that a person is engaged in any of the above punishable acts, or advertises or makes known how or from whom any of the said obscene matters or things can be procured either directly or indirectly, shall be guilty of a misdemeanor.”