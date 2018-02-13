Polo Blasts Kotoko

Mohammed Ahmed Polo

Former Black Stars ace Mohammed Ahmed Polo has lambasted Asante Kotoko for their profligacy in their slender win over CARA Brazzaville in the first leg of the preliminary stage of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday.

The Baba Yara Stadium was dead silence in the aftermath of Asante Kotoko 1-0 victory against Congolese outfit CARA Brazzaville in the first leg encounter of the opening day of this year’s CAF’s second-tier club competition after the Ghana FA Cup holder’s squandered three penalties in the game.

During an interview with Happy FM, Mohammed Polo, has experienced numerous high-octane clashes with the Porcupine Warriors during his time with the club’s sworn adversaries, Hearts of Oak, reiterated his grievance over the chances missed and claimed that it could haunt them in the return encounter.

“Kotoko won’t have it easy in Congo. I doubt if they’ll be able to handle the home support Cara will get,” Mohammed Polo told Happy FM.

“Missing three penalty kicks clearly shows the technical problem Kotoko is facing. Kotoko’s performance was nothing to write home about.”

“Coach should concentrate more on training players on how to score goals because it’s a major problem in our football in Ghana.”

“Kotoko will be intimidated in Congo. They had the opportunities here and they wasted it. Kotoko have to score real goals there. They won’t be awarded four penalties.”

The second leg is scheduled to come off in a fortnight.