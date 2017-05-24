Pollack ‘Punches’ Kotoko Players

Asante Kotoko head trainer Steve Pollack believes that his player’s poor eating habits might have been the reason for their recent stuttering performance.

Since taking over the Porcupine Warriors, Pollack has succeeded in recording his first win in an FA Cup clash over Proud United; ending the club’s eight winless streak.

The 1-0 win inspired him and in a post-match interview, he said “I am happy for getting this win; I want to create a very good and solid team.”

He indicated that a close monitoring of the players’ physique suggests nutritional deficiency which has informed management to prescribe the right kind of food to correct the anomaly.

“I know every player have a preferred food, but we all decided to control their diet, not me alone, all the members of the technical team.’’

“The players know they have to work extra harder, because I will pick the ones I know are in form for matches.”

“We are working on putting smiles back on the faces of all Kotoko fans and bring them back to fill the stands in the stadium.”

He wished to maintain the winning form when they journey to play Tema Youth this Sunday, when the league restarts.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum