Politics Is Not About Black Magic- MP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin South, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has stated that Black Magic, popularly known as Juju, and corrupt practices cannot help in the development of any country in the world.

The perception that African politics is influenced by Black Magic and other bad practices is not entirely true, owing to the immense contribution of God-fearing people to the development of the continent, according to him.

He asserted that the election of God-fearing people is essential in building a vibrant and prosperous nation in order to meet the aspirations of the county’s forebears and the current generation.

He expressed satisfaction with the election of a God-fearing president in the person of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, Rev Fordjour noted that Ghanaians have been blessed through the selection of the current Speaker of Parliament, Rt Rev Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye, as well as other ministers of God.

Rev Fordjour, who is a senior pastor at Victory Bible Church International, East Legon branch, urged Christians, who are in public service, to serve the nation conscientiously and selflessly with integrity.

This, according to him, would help tackle corruption and Black Magic often perceived to be associated with politics and public service in the country.

Rev Fordjour, who won the seat after Prof Dominic Kweku Fobi retired from active politics, praised the election of Rev Prof Yemi Osinbajo as the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The legislator charged Christians holding important positions to uplift the image of the country and lessen the plight of Ghanaians.

Rev Fordjour is a 30-year-old astute and visionary entrepreneur, who established his first business at age 20 and employed 120 skilled and semi-skilled staff.

He is currently running 15 firms that offer value-added services across various sectors of the economy.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mineral Engineering from the University of Mines and Technology, Masters of Arts Degree in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana, and currently pursuing a PhD programme at the University of Ghana, Legon.

