Politicians Insult Adults For Appointments – Methodist Bishop

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Most Reverend Titus Awotwi Pratt, is calling for a revamping of the country’s justice and political systems as they do not augur well for the country’s development.

The structures that make up the two systems, he explains are weak paving way for unhealthy practices to take place thereby stifling progress of the country.

One of such practices, according to him, is corruption perpetuated by the ruling class which the country’s legal system treats with kid gloves.

The justice system, he added either delays in adjudication of political matters or hands down weaker punishments for the worst offence by politicians when mild offences of the masses are expeditiously tried with harsher punishments which normally do not correspond with the offense.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving Service at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral Church in Cape Coast for the Late Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah Arthur, the Presiding Methodist Bishop called for the careful selection of persons into leadership positions who would impact society positively like the late Amissah-Arthur did.

The country, he added must not reward mediocrity especially those who insult rather than offering cogent alternative viewpoint.

“Speak the truth in our politics and you will never be promoted to any level, young boys and girls insult adults in public and they are given promotions and appointed to higher places, this is the type of politics in Ghana.

“Now they are calling bishops and high priests to go and beg because of cars. We will begin to know the owners of all those fuel stations springing up every day in the corners of this nation,” Most Reverend Awotwi Pratt said.

-Starrfmonline