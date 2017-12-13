Policeman, Three Others Arrested For Armed Rrobbery

A policeman suspected to be an accomplice in armed robbery incidents at Community 18 and Sakumono in Accra has been arrested at the Tsopoli police barrier in the Greater Accra region while trying to escape.

His other accomplices, two men and a taxi driver, have all been arrested and locked up at the Community 18 police station, while a search on them yielded one foreign pistol and six rounds of ammunition.

A bag found on them also contained the total sum of GH?19,500 in various denominations as well as $600.

Police sources told Graphic Online that a police motorbike patrol team sent distress calls for assistance, following which other patrol teams responded and headed to the scene near the Tema Motorway, only to see the motorbike patrolmen struggling with the suspected armed robbers and the taxi driver of the Toyota Corolla cab with registration number GX 9514 – 13 on which they were driving.

Before their arrest however, the reinforcement teams were told a fourth suspect thought to be a policeman in uniform had escaped with two rifles.

The police source said policemen on duty at the Tsopoli barrier spotted the suspect in a vehicle and arrested him and that the Tema Regional Police Command had dispatched a team to bring him over.

Source: Graphic.com