Police Submits MP’s Murder Docket To AG’s Department

The late J.B Danquah Adu

The Police on Wednesday said a reviewed case docket on the murdered Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, J. B. Danquah-Adu has been forwarded to the Attorney’s General’s Department.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police George Amegah, “we are hoping that by the next adjourned date they will work on the case docket so that committal hearing would start”.

DSP Amegah told the District Court in Accra; when Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Dondon and Vincent Bosso appeared before it.

Nana Obiri Boahene, a legal practitioner who is watching brief, described prosecution submissions as “good news”.

Nana Obiri Boahene, who is also a member of the New Patriotic Party, said “Upon the receipt of the information that a lot has been done and they forwarded the docket to the Attorney General’s office all of us are happy”.

The matter has been adjourned to September 19.

On June 20th this year, Asiedu confessed before an Accra District Court that he was contracted to kill the legislator.

Asiedu is standing trial with Vincent Bosso, who had all the time denied knowledge of the crime.

The late J. B. Danquah- Adu was murdered in his house in 2016 at Shiashie. The two suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with murder following the incident.

Their pleas have not been taken and they have been remanded into Prison custody.

Asiedu and Bosso have been jointly charged with abetment of crime. Asiedu is additionally being held for a charge of murder.

