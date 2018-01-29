Police Schedule Feb 4 For ‘Special Prayers’ Against Attacks

The Ghana Police Service has scheduled February 4, 2018, for a special prayer session for the “safety and divine protection” its personnel.

A letter by the Religious Affairs Directorate (RAD) of the Service inviting the Police Management Board to the morning service was signed by the ACP Very Rev. Fr. George Arthur, Director/RAD,

“This has become very necessary and imperative considering the recent spate of adversarial killings of serving Officers,” the letter stated.

The special church service comes on the back of recent fatal strikes on police officers in the country.

The letter acknowledged that in as much as the police administration is putting together resources, expert knowledge, experiences and the appropriate mechanism in place to avert future occurrences, “it behoves upon us as the Clergy of the Service to beseech divine protection for all serving officers.”

V. Rev. Fr. Arthur said the clergy are “highly convinced that with divine intervention, the recent death shadow cast on the police administration would reduce, if not wane out”.

He commended the leadership and officers for showing concern for the welfare of serving officers in times of sickness, difficult moments, deaths among others.

“On our part, we the Clergy of the Service will not relent our intercessory and Pastoral roles for the Police Administration,” he pledged.

-Myjoyonline