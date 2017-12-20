Police Promotion Exam Papers Leak

The police administration on Tuesday cancelled a promotion examination for Constables after the papers were leaked.

Candidates are in a state of uncertainty as to when the papers will be written, but police sources have confirmed to Starrfmonline.com that the cancelled papers will be written today, December 20, 2017.

“Signals have been sent to all commands to inform their men sitting the exams to be ready to write the papers today. We are ready and measures have been put in place to avoid possible leak,” the source told Starrfmonline.com.

Some of the candidates who spoke to Starrfmonline.com on condition of anonymity have expressed their displeasure over the decision for them to write the papers today.

The examination is meant for cops who have served for a number of years to gain promotion in the Service.

-Starrfmonline