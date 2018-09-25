Police Probes Suspected Murder At Zenu

POLICE AT Ashaiman have begun investigations into the death of a 26-year-old man Norbert Nyakey at Kubekro, a suburb of Zenu, in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region.

After several hours, the lifeless body of Norbert Nyakey was eventually seen lying in an open space.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased struggled with his attackers before his death.

Remains of the suspected thief have since been deposited at the morgue of the Tema General Hospital, awaiting autopsy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Peter Gyimah, Ashaiman Divisional Police Commander said police had started investigations into the case.

According to him, police are in search of the family of the deceased to release the corpse for onward burial.

The divisional commander implored the residents to desist from carrying out instant justice to persons perceived to have committed crime; rather they should hand over suspects to police for investigations and prosecution.

He appealed to the public to assist with information, saying “we are therefore calling on residents with any information which may enable us bring the perpetrators to book to come forward and assist because we will protect their identities.”

From Vincent Kubi, Zenu