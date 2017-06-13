Police Officer Shot Dead At Michel Camp

Constable Micheal Kporyi

A Police officer with the Tema regional Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) constable Micheal Kporyi has been shot dead by suspected gunmen at the UBA filing station near Michel Camp in Tema.

The Cop who was detailed for motorbike patrol duty was shot by the two suspected robbers who were also on a motorbike in the early hours of Tuesday.

The body of Constable Kporyi was found lying in a nearby bush in a pool of blood.

According to eyewitnesses, the deceased who was in police uniform was seen on a motorbike with registration number GP 4350 with an AK47 rifle across the chest.

The eyewitness narrated that two armed men who were also riding a motorbike behind the police man suddenly started shooting at the police officer.

The deceased fell off his bike and landed into a nearby gutter.

An inspection on the deceased body showed multiple gun wounds on the chest and eyebrow of the officer.

One AK47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch light were found on the deceased.

The body has been deposited at Police hospital for morgue autopsy.

-Starrfmonline