Police Officer Interdicted Over ‘Killing’ Of Bullion Van Driver

The Bullion Van

The Police officer who mistakenly shot and killed the driver of a bullion van at Odumase Manya Kpongnor in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, has been interdicted.

The officer, Constable Amidu Osman, who was escorting the van from Akosombo to Koforidua allegedly shot and killed the driver mistakenly while trying to disperse a charged crowd of mourners who had taken over the road.

The Public Relations Officer for the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, in a Citi News interview confirmed that the officer in question has been interdicted and will remain on interdiction until the police service finalizes investigations into the matter.He noted that further disciplinary measures will be taken against him if the police finds him culpable.

“The Policeman has been interdicted. And his interdiction is basically to allow the police conduct a thorough investigation into the whole matter and the circumstances surrounding the death of the bullion van driver. He will be on interdiction and after we have concluded our investigation and there is the need for an administrative action to be taken against him, that will be done.”

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh however said the police will join the family of the late driver as they mark the one-week anniversary of his passing.

“I am aware the one-week celebration will be coming on very soon and the police will be represented there fully to commiserate with the family.”

How the death occured

DSP Ebenezer Tetteh in an earlier interview said, “A group of mourners who were on their way to the cemetery to bury their loved one [had gathered on the street]…They had blocked the road, and there was traffic on the road the bullion van was using to its destination. So the policeman came out and in an attempt to open up the road to help the bullion van come out of the traffic, because of the safety of the money on board, he accidentally fired, and the bullet hit the bullion van driver who died on the spot.”

The officer was kept in police custody after the incident occurred.