Wa: Police Officer, 6 Others Arrested For Drug Peddling

Seven persons, including a police officer, have been arrested by police in Wa in the Upper West Region, for alleged extortion and narcotics peddling.

The men were apprehended after one of the suspects led a team of policemen to their hideout.

Addressing the media on Thursday, the Upper West Regional Police Commander, DCOP Boapeah Okyere, said the police found the suspected narcotic substances after a search of the suspect’s room.

One Hakeem Kasim, 28, was arrested in a residence in a suburb of Wa, after he was caught wrapping some substances suspected to be narcotics drugs.

People found in the house with Hakeem were also arrested.

Hakeem subsequently led police to the room of Constable Nana Amako Donkor who was also arrested, DCOP Boapeah Okyere stated.

DCOP Boapeah Okyere also cautioned the public to beware of persons who come in cunning ways to extort from them.

“The police would like to use this opportunity to caution the public to be wary and careful of such people parading as informants and defrauding high ranking personnel with sugar-coated information. Such people use the success stories of known arrests made elsewhere as their brainchild,” he said.

This arrest follows the Wednesday apprehension of another police officer, Corporal Raymond Amegashie, who is believed to be the leader of a robbery gang that attacked and robbed a supermarket in Nungua in the Greater Accra Region.

Corporal Amegashie, who is with the Tema Police Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT), was apprehended alongside three other suspects after allegedly attacking and stealing GHc 54,000 from the Asante supermarket.

In other notable instances of police involvement in crime, an interdicted Police Constable, Samuel Asamoah of the Kasoa Police Station, was arrested for his alleged involvement in a GH¢7, 800 robbery at Swedru in September.

Also in September, a Corporal, Effah Kyere Williams Boadu, an officer with the Upper East Regional Arms and Ammunitions Unit of the Ghana Police Service, was arrested for illegally selling firearms to unauthorized persons.

In November, a Police officer and a supervisor at the Tema Motorway toll booth, were arrested in connection with a robbery incident were robbers on motorbikes broke into the toll booth and made away with about GHC 45,000.

