Police Have No Right To Seize Keys Of Uncooperative Drivers – MTTD Boss

MTTD

The Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Patrick Adusei Sarpong, has warned that it is unlawful for police to remove the ignition keys of vehicles while on duties on roads.

He has also warned that police officers have no right to remove stickers of drivers when they are arrested for road traffic offence.

ASP Adusei Sarpong’s warning is based on the numerous complaints by drivers, especially, commercial drivers that some MTTD police officers who are detailed to various check point have the penchant of removing the ignition keys and vehicle stickers of drivers.

Some police officers even go to the extent of fighting with the drivers. Speaking on the issue on Onua FM’s Yen Sempa, ACP Adusei Sarpong said under no circumstance should a police officer on duty take the law into their own hands and remove the keys and stickers of a driver.

He explained that if a driver is being recalcitrant, the police can take the details of the driver and process him for court with or without his presence.

He said at the court, the police can secure a court order to arrest the driver and if that order is given, the police has the right to arrest the driver anywhere they see him.

ACP Adusei Sarpong further added that this is what the law says and not seize the keys and stickers of the driver.

Asked on what a driver should do should a police officer seizes his key and stickers, ACP explained that such driver should report to the nearest police commander for actions to be taken against the said police officer.

-3news