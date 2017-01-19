Police Hunt Suhum Abortion Doctor

David, the self-styled doctor

A self-styled doctor operating an abortion clinic at Suhum in the Eastern Region, David, has been declared wanted by the Eastern Regional Police Command after several attempts to cause his arrest.

Supt Muchiraru Yahaya, the Suhum Police Commander, speaking to DAILY GUIDE hinted that his outfit has launched a manhunt to cause David’s arrest and his accomplices from their hide-out.

Supt Yahaya disclosed that David and his accomplices went into hiding after news broke out that he has been declared wanted for operating unsafe abortions within the municipality.

Well-known to be a specialist in conducting unsafe abortions, he is alleged to have practised without the requisite professional qualification and certification. David escaped arrest last Friday when personnel of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) stormed his facility to close it down.

Reports confirmed that he and the staff of his illegal clinic got wind of their impending arrest and fled before the police team arrived.

The quack doctor was a health extension officer with the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) posted to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital at Mampong-Akuapem, but after exiting the agency, he was employed by Rev Bidi Memorial Hospital, popularly known as Setsoafia Clinic, as a ward assistant. He was dismissed by the hospital almost a year ago over misconduct.

The Medical Director of Rev Bidi Memorial Hospital, Dr Dik Setsoafia, revealed that he had been informed on countless occasions about the illegal operations of the quack doctor from grapevine sources.

The illegal abortion clinic which is operated by the quack doctor is located a few metres away from the private hospital where he used to work.

The lives of several young ladies in the Suhum Municipality and its environs are in danger following the unprofessional services rendered by the quack doctor and his team.

David’s Reactions

David who was dismissed by the Rev Bidi Memorial Hospital 10 months ago for misconducting himself during an interview with Starr FM, an Accra-based radio station, said, “I am pleading with you not to report this case to the police because of my involvement, even though I have license to operate…I don’t have money to construct my own facility. So I know I am operating illegally, so let the girl go to the hospital for a scan to be done so that we will all be sure that she is okay but I trust she is fine.”

He continued…“When this case goes to court, I know I will be jailed not less than 25 years, but it is the victim who will be stigmatised in the town. I have a licence, but there are rules and regulations attached but I know I have breached the rules.”

The abortion doctor added that several young ladies between the ages of 14 and 30 mostly visit the facility to access his services.

His facility is made up of two small rooms built with mud. Inside the rooms are small size beds, some cooking utensils, rags and other dirty materials. Also found in the room were abortion equipment and tools used by him.

Checks gathered that at least three young ladies visit the facility daily to terminate their pregnancies on daily basis. David is a well-known ‘doctor’ within the municipality, hence the high patronage of his services.

His clients are admitted for at least four hours in the stuffy and unhygienic rooms after going through the abortion process before they are released to go home when they are given antibiotics, painkillers and blood tonics to the victims after the abortion.

Some of the victims who suffer complications after the operation are urged to take the drugs prescribed for them.

However, according to the fake doctor, “The complications are normal and can happen even when done in approved facilities.”

David revealed that he has acquired enough experience over the years, having practised illegally at the facility for several years now. He added that he has not recorded any serious complaint from anyone throughout his practice.

GHS’ Reactions

Meanwhile, the Suhum Municipal Health Director, Dr Samuel Agyeman Boateng of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), when contacted by DAILY GUIDE on the issue disclosed that it was observed that the facility also houses the family members of David, hence, making it difficult for them to completely shut down the facility.

Dr Boateng, however, mentioned that his outfit has also launched investigation into the matter.

Several attempts to arrest the ‘doctor’ has proved futile, as he is always not available at his facility anytime the police storm the facility.

From Daniel Bampoe, Suhum