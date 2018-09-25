Police Hospital Closes Down For Fumigation

DSP Yaw Nketia Yeboah

Management of the Ghana Police Hospital has announced that it would close down the facility from September 28 to October 1, 2018 to carry out a scheduled fumigation exercise.

A statement issued and signed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Yaw Nketia-Yeboah, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the hospital, said it has become necessary for the exercise to be carried out to get rid of organisms that hamper the attainment of the hospital’s goal of successfully providing quality healthcare to patients.

He said the healthy facility would resume operations on Tuesday, October 2, 2018.

“Adequate provision has been made at the police clinics at the National Police Training School, Tesano and Police Service Workshop Branches to cater for only police personnel and their dependants.”

He disclosed that other people who are not police personnel should use other health facilities nearby during the period.

The PRO said the exercise is routinely carried out to provide quality services to clients.

He appealed to clients to cooperate with management of the hospital during the exercise which would end on Monday, October 1, 2018.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey