Police Handling Gold Scam Case Professionally – Ambrose Dery

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, has rubbished claims that the police hierarchy has been complicit a gold scam that hit the service. A US licensed gold buying firm at a press conference had accused the police of being corrupt and undermining investigations in connection with the purchase of gold worth GHc 1.3 million.

But during an official visit to the Police Service at its headquarters on Wednesday, the Interior Minister boasted that “the Police has the best investigative machinery in this country and I believe it.”

Despite the allegations against the Police hierarchy by the US company, Mr. Dery said, “the reports that I know and monitoring that I have done of the situation shows otherwise.”

The minister also the stressed the need for public cooperation to help the police to effectively carry out its investigative duties. “What I can say is that, the Police is able to respond as swiftly as the quality of information it gets will permit.

This is why I will appeal to Ghanaians to provide information, vital information,” Mr. Dery said. The Ghana Police Service has disputed claims it has not been committed and transparent in the investigation of the Ghc1.3 million gold scam.

The US firm, Green Global Resources, had held a press conference and accused Ghana Police hierarchy of corruption in the gold case.

The Director of Strategy and Business Development of Green Global Resources, James Barbieri alleged that “in this situation, a lot of senior police officials and some other junior ranking officials, some including BNI officers, were allegedly protecting the scammers.”

This gold scam case led to the interdiction of the then-East Legon Police Commander, DSP Emmanuel Basintale, and 6 others after they seized 13 gold bars from the firm under the pretext that they bought stolen gold.

