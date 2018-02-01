Police Gun Down 3 Suspected Armed Robbers At Weija

DCOP George Asante Mensah

The Greater Accra Regional Police command on Thursday dawn gunned down three suspected notorious armed robbers in a supposed fire exchange at Weija.

The suspected robbers had allegedly attempted to snatch a police vehicle which was being used for an undercover operation when they were shot.

Briefing the media on Thursday, the Commander of the Greater Accra Police Command, DCOP G. A. Mensah, said the suspects had been on police wanted list for some time now due to their nefarious activities.

He said they had carried out such acts including car snatching activities in areas such as Gbawe, Bortianor, Weija, Kokrobite and Kasoa.

“This dawn, three suspected armed robbers were shot dead by the regional police in a fire exchange at Weija. The three suspects have been under police surveillance satellite for the past three months, and are noted to have been involved in most of the robberies and car snatching operations within and around Gbawe, Bortianor, Weija, Kokrobite and Kasoa stretch.”

DCOP G. A. Mensah identified the three deceased persons as Kwame Salsa, Jah Rule and Joe, adding that their remains have been deposited at the Police hospital pending autopsy.

He added that, the three have succeeded in snatching a number of vehicles with the recent one being an attack on a victim where “they succeeded in snatching his Range Rover, but unfortunately they were not able to drive the car, and were compelled to ransack the vehicle of its valuable items and an unspecified amount of money after which the vehicle was abandoned.”

He explained that when the three were shot down on Thursday dawn, an iPad stolen from the Range Rover was found including five other phones.

“Items found on them include two locally manufactured pistols with nine rounds of BB cartridges, browning pistols with five rounds of nine MM ammunition, and five mobile phones and an iPad,” he added.

He further cautioned all criminals to repent from their activities or face the wrath of the police.

“We want to sound a strong warning to the criminals to better quit their nefarious activities or face the police squarely in our recent crime combat,” he added.

Crime combat by Police

The police have in recent times made a number of arrests involving suspected criminals who killed some police officers.

Following the killing of a police officer and the freeing of seven suspects who were in the custody of the Kwabenya Police station some few weeks ago, about 12 people believed to be behind the incident including some of the fugitives have been arrested.

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, also announced last week that five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of two police officers by unknown assailants at Lapaz in Accra in 2017.

–citifmonline.com