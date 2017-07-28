Police Grab Berekum ‘Porn’ Girl

An 18-year old junior high school (JHS) graduate from Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region has been arrested and currently under police investigation after a video recording which captured her complete nakedness and sex organs went viral on social media sites.

Chief Inspector Stephen Paul Dapaah of the Berekum Police has confirmed that the 18-year old, Rashia Muhammed, largely know as Rashida Black Beauty, was arrested by his outfit Monday night but has been granted bail.

He explained that Rashida was arrested to help in investigations on which person shot the video, the motive, how it reached the public and the criminal implications.

The police chief inspector spoke to Kwesi Aboagye on Thursday’s edition of Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, and said Rashida had not been charged yet.

“There is no specific charge on her yet but we are still investigating the issue. There is something called ‘gross indecency’ and ‘publication of obscene material’. Those are the issues we are investigating her over in relation to her naked video in public circulation.

“We arrested her at a place she was hanging out with her friends. We had intelligence was at that spot and we did some monitoring before we went in to arrest her…..When she got to the station, she was sober. She told us she was 18 years and anytime she reports to the station, she is sober. We would very soon process her for court. But she has denied being the one who put the video in the public domain,” Chief Inspector Dapaah disclosed.

According to the police, Rashida’s father followed up to the station after the arrest and has since being cooperating with the investigations.

Rashida’s naked video sparked a heated controversy when it went viral in media circles, with most of the comments being straight out condemnation.

Some have called for her arrest, while others have suggested she needs some urgent psychological attention.

The video showed a naked Rashida alone in a makeshift bathroom displaying her nakedness.

Her first response posted on her Facebook wall after the video went viral read, “Hello Ghana, I am sorry and I regret my actions, there is a lot of explanation to this video but I guess the harm has already been done so no one will be willing to hear what I have to say or tell them. All I want to say is, I regret my actions and I hope Ghanaians do forgive me … Thank You!”

Then on July 22 at 7:59am, Rashida, again, posted another apology on Facebook:

“Good morning people of Ghana. Well, I took time to read all the comments that came in on my apology post yesterday as well as comments circulating on social media about the video and I realised that majority of the comments were all insults and just filthy talks about me which I won’t say I don’t deserve, yes I know that for my actions I do deserve all those things said about me.

“But let me make this clear: If you are a lady here and you have sent a nude of yourself to your guy before and if you are a guy and you have also received a nude from your girlfriend before, I will say you are no better person than I am. I admit I have made a very big mistake with some even thinking that I made that video on purpose just for fame and exposure, which I know is false, I wasn’t the one who released the video as well. Thanks to friends and sympathisers who called to console me, I really do appreciate it.

“And as I said in my previous post, trying to explain will make things worse so I will just repeat what I said yesterday one more time – Yes I know the harm has already been done but I have learnt my lessons and I do promise to never repeat this, may the Good Lord and Ghanaians forgive me.”