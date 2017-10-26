Police, EOCO Personnel Upgrade Money Laundering Knowledge

ACP Isaac Quist presenting a certificate to one of the participant

Strengthening Action Against Corruption (STAAC), a DFID funded programme aimed at reducing corruption in the public sector, has organized a three-week course for 16 selected personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Economic And Organized Crime Organization (EOCO).

The selected personnel are to train other personnel to successfully investigate and prosecute culprits of financial crime and money laundering.

At the closing ceremony of the three-week course facilitated by officials of STAAC, ACP Isaac Quist, the director in charge of administration at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters, expressed his satisfaction about the course.

He said the course has helped bridge the gap between the theory aspect of financial investigations and its practice.

He was of the opinion that owing to the programme, Ghanaians should expect successful investigations and prosecution of persons involved in corruption and money laundering.

“We are often impressed when investigators do their work well by gathering evidence and successfully prosecuting culprits.

The knowledge you have acquired must be applied in your investigations for successful prosecution, as well as those who will also receive the training from you.”

The Deputy Executive Director of EOCO, Nana Antwi, in a remark, gave assurance that personnel trained were going to be used to train others who could not get the opportunity to be trained by STAAC officials themselves.

The leader of STAAC facilitators of the programme said the course is the second event hosted by STAAC, EOCO and the CID.

He said STAAC, after the training, will produce an investigation manual to help guide the participants, who will serve as trainers for others as well.”

STAAC is keen to continue to work with EOCO and CID.

By Linda Tenyah – Ayettey