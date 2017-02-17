Police Condemns Instant Justice

A scene of instance justice

The police administration has condemned instant justice by a section of the public in recent times.

A statement issued and signed by Superintendent Cephas Arthur, Director of Police Public Affairs, said the police have observed with grave concern, the resurgence of the menace whereby suspected persons are attacked by mob and sometimes killed in the process.

“One of such cases is an incident where a lady suspected to have stolen at Kejetia, Kumasi, was caught, stripped naked and brutally assaulted by a mob.

He warned the perpetrators of this unlawful practice to desist from the practice and rather report all suspected criminals to the police for the necessary action to be taken.

“It must be noted that no one is deemed guilty of any offence until so proven by a competent court of jurisdiction.

Superintendent Arthur hinted that the police have commenced an exercise to employ the use of modern technology, including cameras, to arrest and prosecute all persons who take the law into their hands and exact instant justice.

Members of the public, who witness such incidents, are entreated to call the police on MTN and Vodafone short code 18555 or 191 on all network for prompt response.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)