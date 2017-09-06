Police Chase Woman For Fraud

Esi Dacosta

The Accra Regional police have launched a manhunt for a woman identified as Esi Dacosta, for allegedly being part of a gang of fraudsters who are said to have been using Tonaton website to defraud unsuspecting victims.

The syndicate, purportedly led by Esi Dacosta, posted an unregistered Toyota Camry sports car on Tonaton website with number 0243447298 looking for buyers; and any victim who contacted them was often duped.

Several complaints of their activities have been lodged with the Accra Regional Police Command.

Narrating the scam to DAILY GUIDE, Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Public Relations Officer, said the complainant in the case is a businessman residing in Kumasi.

According to him, on August 13, 2017, the complainant saw on Tonaton website, an unregistered Camry Sports car painted gray, displayed for sale with the aforementioned mobile phone number.

The victim called the number and the respondent was a male who asked him to come to Achimota, Accra, for inspection and negotiation of the price.

On August 14, the complainant proceeded to Accra and called the number again but the respondent told him he could not meet him and that he would send his brother to meet him at Achimota.

The said brother met the victim and took him to Santa Maria where the car was parked.

After seeing the vehicle, the victim expressed interest to buy it and so they called the same number again and the respondent directed the said brother to take the victim to his wife, Esi Dacosta, at Nyametse, near Lapaz, for payment and collection of the vehicle’s documents.

The said brother took the victim to Esi Dacosta where an amount of GH¢40,000 was paid to her.

The victim was given some documents and asked to go for the vehicle at Santa Maria together with the said brother of the ‘owner.’

On their way, the supposed brother managed to escape from the complainant but when he rushed to Santa Maria the vehicle was not there.

When the victim rushed to the house at Nyametse where the money was paid, he discovered that there was nobody residing in that house.

It was later discovered that the said house was an abandoned one with the owners living abroad.

A formal report was lodged to the police for investigations.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey