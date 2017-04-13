Police ‘Chase’ Witness Over Wisa Trial

Wisa

State prosecutors have been unsuccessful in getting their next witness to testify in a court case involving hiplife artiste Eugene Ashe, aka Wisa Greid.

According to Inspector Judith B. Asante, the prosecution was yet to locate their next witness to serve him with the court summons to appear before the court.

This excuse compelled the Accra Domestic Violence and Gender Base Court judge Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku to indicate that the court cannot wait forever.

The court accordingly adjourned the case until May 5, 2017.

This time around, Jerry Avenogbor, lawyer for the accused, said his client had travelled and as such was unable to attend court.

So far, the trial appears to be stagnant after the last prosecution witness, Jessica Opare Saforo, programmes manager of Citi FM, an Accra-based radio station and the master of ceremony (MC) for the 2015 edition of the station’s ‘December 2 Remember’ event, testified in the case.

The ‘Ekiki Mi’ hit singer is standing trial for allegedly showing his manhood during a live performance on December 24, 2015 during the ‘December 2 Remember’ event at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

A video of the artiste stripping and rubbing his manhood against his female dancer on stage was put on social media, compelling his management to apologise for what it described as the artiste’s “rash and irresponsible behaviour”.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson