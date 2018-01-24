Police Chase 3 For Leaking Sex Video Of Headmaster And 18-yr Old Girl

The Central Regional Police Command says it is looking for three young men who allegedly leaked a sex tape widely circulated on social media, capturing the headteacher of Breman Adumanu D/A Basic School and a Senior High School girl.

According to the police, the three are Bright Abdulai, Joe and Felix Quarm, all residents of Breman Adumanu in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa District of the Central Region.

The police say the three will be charged with publication or sale of an obscene material.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Regional Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police, ASP Irene Serwa Oppong, the girl in the video has in her statement to the police, accused the three of circulating the content.

The police have also in their statement, indicated that they have traced the alleged girl, Priscilla Tettey, to her school, Agona Odoben SHS where she is a final year student.

According to the police, she has revealed in her statement that she was born in 1999, making her an eighteen (18) year old girl, and that she and the head teacher, Robert Seppey, have been lovers for some time.

The sex video allegedly capturing the two, has been circulated widely on social media, but the Central Regional police remained tight-lipped initially, saying it had not officially come to their notice.

However, the police at Breman Asikuma began investigations on Monday, as they met the alleged girl to obtain her statement to help in the investigations.

When Citi News contacted ASP Serwaa Oppong, she explained that the head teacher allegedly captured in the video has not been charged with any crime.

Meanwhile, the Breman Asikuma Police have indicated that their investigations is progressing slowly as they struggle to establish contact with the head teacher who is currently on the run for fear of being lynched by the youth of the community.

They say they have issued an open invitation to the head teacher to help them in the investigations.

-Citifmonline