Police Changes Recruitment Age For Graduates

The police administration has amended the age requirement for graduates, legal officers, medical doctors and medical specialists regarding the recruitment exercise which began on Monday, November 20, 2017.

A statement issued by the Director of the Public Affairs Directorate, DSP Shiella Kessie Abayie-Buckman, indicated that the advertised ages for the categories of professionals afore-mentioned have been varied depending on the category.

For graduates (general duty) and for legal officers (lawyers), she said, the applicant must not be more than 32 years by January 2018.

Medical doctor applicants must not be more than 35 years by January 2018 while medical specialists must not be more than 40 years.

All other requirements for these categories of applicants and all other advertised categories remain unchanged.

Individuals can also visit the Ghana police service website (www.police.gov.gh) for more information.

Thousands of prospective recruits besieged the premises of GCB Bank nationwide on Monday, November 20, 2017 when the Ghana Police Service opened its recruitment process through the sale of electronic vouchers.

Very early in the morning, long winding queues were formed at branches of the bank across the country.

GCB Bank is the only financial institution responsible for the sale of the vouchers – which are to be used to complete the recruitment registration process online.

The registration voucher, which costs GH¢50, contains special codes that enable each applicant to access the registration forms on the website of the Ghana Police Service.

The recruitment process will close on December 15, 2017.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey