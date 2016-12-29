Police Celebrate Fallen Heroes

President Mahama laying a wreath on behalf of the nation

The police administration has held its second Memorial Day to immortalise and eulogize its fallen heroes.

Eight of the personnel who died in adversarial action – performing law enforcement duties from 2014 to 2016 – had their names captured on a cenotaph built by the Ghana Police Service to honour the departed heroes.

They include Corporal Humphrey Lumor, who was killed at Goaso by armed robbers while responding to a distress call on June 30, 2016; Corporal Frank Komla Klu, also killed by armed robbers at Kwame Danso in the Brong-Ahafo Region on June 7, 2016; Corporal Emmanuel Nii Atseku, killed by armed men in Ho in September 2015; Constable Wonder Kovey, murdered at Aflao by an unknown person in July 2015 and Constable Francis Osei Amankwah, also assassinated in March 2016 at Aborhenso by armed robbers.

The rest are Constable Charles Akatah, killed in 2015 at Weija by armed robbers; Constable Jacob Sefri Tabalin, murdered together with Constable George Nyiko by armed robbers while escorting a bullion van from Gbintri to Gambaga in the Northern Region in June 2014.

Seven other personnel who also died in line of duty but not in adversarial action were also celebrated; and they include Sageant Albert Adubah, Corporal Solomon Okyere, Constable Luke Dantour, Constable Ransford Boakye, Corporal Osei Tutu, Constable Edem Setogah and Constable Evans Amoako.

President John Mahama, in an address, re-affirmed government’s commitment to providing logistics for the Ghana Police Service to ensure smooth running of its operations.

He said government, recognizing the dangers and difficulties that confront police personnel in the discharge of their duties, had over the past four years ensured a systematic resourcing of the service.

“Protective gears, vehicles, increase in recruitment numbers, enhanced remunerations, capacity building and minimizing of risk to our police officers have been the focus of our plans in establishing a world-class police service.

“Ghana today is a very safe, secure, stable, hospitable, investor and tourism-friendly country,” he noted.

President Mahama commiserated with the families whose relatives’ lives had been cut short in the discharge of their duties and the good people of Ghana.

He also expressed his condolences to the families, spouses and especially the children of these fallen heroes.

In an address, the Inspector General of Police John Kudalor, said police officers over the world appreciate that their profession is a sacrificial one which exposes them to many dangers and hazards.

These dangers, he said, are adversarial, as they are perpetrated by criminals whom the police combat to create a secure society for all.

“The Police Service has various forms of remedies in its statutes to compensate the families, and these include financial rewards, funeral rites support and full service burial,” he stated.

Mr Kudalor said the idea to put up the Cenotaph was conceptualised by then IGP Paul Quaye while Mr Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan implemented it by celebrating the maiden event in November 2014 on bare floor without any physical movement.

He hinted that the police memorial day had subsequently been codified and included in the service orders so every third Friday in November will be used to celebrate the fallen heroes.

COP David Asante Apeatu, Chairman of the Planning Committee, in an address, said the Cenotaph included the perpetual flame and two carved marble walls which will have the names of the fallen personnel written in gold colour.

Retired Inspectors General of Police who graced the occasion included Mr C.O. Lamptey, C.K. Dewornu, Peter Nanfuri, Nana Owusu Nsiah and Mohammed Ahmed Alhassan.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(Lindatenyah@gmail.com)