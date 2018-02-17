Police Await AG’s Advice On Bomb Suspects

The suspects

State prosecutors have forwarded to the Attorney General’s (AG’s) Office, a duplicate docket on the three young men who were arrested by the Odorkor Police for allegedly possessing explosives.

The police have concluded their investigations into the case and are now awaiting the AG’s advice on the way forward.

State prosecutor, Detective Chief Inspector Simon Apiorsoru, told an Accra Central District Court yesterday that the police concluded investigation on February 13, 2018 and forwarded a duplicate docket on the suspects to the AG, three days later.

He assured the court that the AG was working on the advice and expressed the hope that it would be ready in due time.

Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsoru, therefore, prayed the court for a short adjournment to enable the AG decide on the next step to take with regard to the trial.

The presiding magistrate, Ebenezer Kwaku Ansah, however, expressed dissatisfaction with the fact that the AG’s advice was still not ready three days after the duplicate docket had been forwarded to the office.

Ismaila Ali Musah, 31; Abdul Karim Yakubu, 30, and Osman Alhassan, 33, were arrested after the police had picked intelligence that they were possessing military grenades.

They were remanded into custody by the court on January 16, 2018 to allow the police conclude their investigations into the case.

Bail Application

Meanwhile, the court has set February 23, 2018 to rule on an application for bail filed by lawyers for the accused persons.

George Asamane, counsel for Osman Alhassan, in his application, told the court that the police had indicated that investigation into the case had been concluded and that there was no certainty as to when the AG’s advice would be made available.

According to him, the prosecution stated that it ‘hoped’ the advice would be ready soon but ‘hope’ is not a legal term but rather a religious one.

Mr Asamane added that now that the investigation is over, there is no way the accused persons would interfere with the police investigation, which was one of their basis for opposing the granting of bail.

Counsel reiterated that his client had not demonstrated that he is flight risk, adding that he (Osman) has people of substance who are ready to post his bail.

He therefore prayed the court to grant his client bail.

Felix Aboagye, counsel for Ismaila Ali Musah and Abdul Karim Yakubu, associated himself with the submission of his colleague defence lawyer and prayed the court to grant his clients bail.

He assured the court that the accused would avail themselves at all times for the trial.

Detective Chief Inspector Apiorsornu once again opposed the bail application by the two defence lawyers.

He argued that the offence is a first degree felony to be tried on indictment and that the magistrate court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail.

He, therefore, urged the defence lawyers to apply for bail at the high court – which has the jurisdiction for trial.

Mr. Kwaku Ansah reminded the prosecution that until the AG’s advice was ready, he could not tell whether or not it would be a trial on indictment.

He subsequently adjourned the case to February 23, 2018 to rule on the bail application.

By Gibril Abdul Razak