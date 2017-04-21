Police Assures Maximum Security For Residents Of Alavanyo and Nkonya As Tension Mounts

The Volta Regional Police Commander, ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh has assured maximum security for residence of Alavanyo and Nkonya as tension mounts between the two communities following the shooting to death of two persons from Nkonya.

Speaking on Onua FM morning show, the Regional Commander explained that security has been beefed up in the two towns after the reported incident of renewed clash.

Two others who sustained gunshot injuries in Wednesday’s attack are battling for their lives.

Alavanyo and Nkonya have been under a dusk-to-dawn curfew due to a protracted land dispute spanning almost a century.

But barely a day after the curfew imposed on the areas was reviewed, the violence reared its ugly head.

This situation has resulted in the Volta Regional House of Chiefs imposing an indefinite suspension on the Paramount Chiefs and Queen Mothers of Nkonya and Alavanyo for their inability to maintain peace between the two traditional areas.

Although the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa had given an assurance a day after the clash that police are working to arrest perpetrators of the violence, the regional Police commander said they cannot be complacent hence the decision to beef up security in the area.

ACP Nana Asomah Hinneh, told the host of Onua FM morning show Bright Kwesi Asempa that there is military and police presence in the two towns ensuring that no more life is lost, but was quick to add that if the situation demands for reinforcement, he will not hesitate to send more men to the two towns.

“The combined security forces will be in the two towns until there is absolute peace in the area, we don’t want to leave anything to chance. If it becomes necessary, I will send more men there, now as we speak, there is relative calm in the two towns and our men are also making sure everyone goes about freely.”

The Volta Regional Commander has also given strongest indication yet the security agency will be on top of its game to maintain peace in region, adding “there are some areas that has similar clashes but we will keep up dialogue to ensure peace prevails”

-3news