Police Arrest Nov Dec Candidate For Impersonating

OFFICIALS OF West African Examinations Council (WAEC) at Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region have arrested one Solomon Koka, 23, and handed him over to the police for impersonating Doris Ayawin when the social studies paper was being taken that day.

DAILY GUIDE gathered that WAEC officials reported to the police that the suspect, a candidate of the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), was met at the Examination Hall of Ahafoman Senior High School (venue) and falsely presented himself as Doris Ayawin ready to take the social studies paper.

Dominic Chetiri, who is WAEC storekeeper, arrested the suspect and handed him over to the police. According to police, Mr. Chetiri arrested the suspect because it is against WAEC’s regulation, Act 719, 2006, section 5(a) which says “a candidate commits an offence if he or she is caught writing for another candidate and is liable to a fine of not less than fifty penalty units or go to prison not less than three months and not more than a year, or be prohibited from taking an examination conducted on behalf of the council for a period of three (3) years”.

Regional police spokesman, Chief Inspector Kinsley Oppong confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE on the phone and said the suspect is currently in police custody. He urged all official supervising or invigilating WAEC examinations to fish out candidates who indulge in such examination malpractices.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Prince Fiifi Yorke