Police Arrest 63 Over Lynching Of Alleged Witch

Police in the Upper East Regional capital, Bolgatanga have arrested some 63 persons, including a female suspected to have lynched a woman they allege was a witch.

The 67-year-old widow, Yenboka Kenna, was lynched at the Pelungu market on Monday, May 29, 2017, following the accusation.

Some angry residents reported the incident to the police who then conducted a swoop leading to the arrest of the 63 suspects on Saturday.

The Bolgatanga Police Commander, Supt. Samuel Ponobim said the suspects will go through an identification parade to enable witnesses identify the persons behind the barbaric act.

He said the suspects are being held for investigations and will be taken through a screening process where members of the community will be made to help identify those who were involved in the act.

“We conducted this swoop because we were told the lynching was done by people living around-those houses around.

“We are hoping that the witness will help us identify the people behind the act,” Sup Ponobim added.

