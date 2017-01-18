Police Arrest 6 Over Post-Election Violence

The Police have arrested six more persons for their involvement in various forms of post-election disturbances across the country.

The six, namely Alex Asare, 43, Justice Appiah, 45, Yaa Achiaa; Emmanuel Asare; Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi, were all arrested in Brong Ahafo Region in connection with various offences.

Alex Asare, said to be the 1st Vice Chairman of the NPP in Bechem, is alleged to have led Justice Appiah to forcibly take over three toilet facilities at Derma, near Bechem.

Later, Yaa Achiaa, the wife of Alex Asare, was said to have attacked one Veronica Owusu, who was manning one of the toilet facilities which led to the loss of two of Veronica’s teeth and some strands of her Rasta-plaited hairs.

In another development, Emmanuel Asare, Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi, have also been arrested by the Brong Ahafo Regional Police for attacking and inflicting cutlass wounds on one Eric Kwame on 14th January, 2017.

In the case of Alex Asare, Justice Appiah and Yaa Achiaa, they have been charged and granted bail, pending their appearance in court on Thursday, while the cases involving Emmanuel Asare, Joshua Owusu and Eric Amoyisi are still under investigation.

Last week, the Police informed the general public about efforts being made to bring the perpetrators of the post-election violence and seizures to book.

In all, some 16 persons had been put before court for their involvement in one post-election offence or the other.

Meanwhile, the Police are looking for other suspects, who are presently at large.

They have been advised in their own interest to report themselves to the nearest Police Station or the National CID Headquarters.

“While we are making every effort to protect lives and properties across the country, we are calling on members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands and committing acts of criminality. All aggrieved persons in any situation are advised to resort to the due process to seek redress, the Police stated.