Police Arrest 3 For Tying 2 To Manhole

One of the victims hanging on the bamboo pole

The Police have rescued two construction workers who were being punished for allegedly stealing iron rods from their employers.

The victims, Kwaku Akorli aged 51, and Hope Hortor aged 28, were both tied to separate bamboo poles and submerged in an uncompleted manhole filled with water at a construction site at Danfa.

In an interview, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Afia Tenge, explained that the Adoteiman Police under the Abokobi District at about 1:30pm on Monday, received a distress call to which the patrol team promptly responded by proceeding to the distress scene.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victims who were in a compromised position were immediately rescued and rushed to the Danfa Health Center for medical attention.

Meanwhile the three suspects; the employer, Manasseh Adzroku, and assistants who masterminded the act, Victor Harrison and Collins Amoako, are in custody of the Ayi Mensah Police while investigations continue.

By Issah Mohammed