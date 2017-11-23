Police Applicants Stranded

A section of the prospective recruits at the premises of GCB Bank branch at Somanya

SCORES OF prospective recruits continue besieging the premises of GCB Bank branch at Somanya in the Yilo Krobo municipality of the Eastern Region, to purchase electronic voucher towards the Ghana Police Service’s recruitment process.

The applicants who joined the long queues indicated that the bank’s network service was down, making it difficult for them to have access to the voucher – a situation that frustrated most of the applicants.

Since Monday up to yesterday, some of the unemployed youth struggled to get the personal identification numbers (PINs) – the keys with which to access the online application forms.

The branch manager of the bank who spoke to RITE FM = a Somanya-based radio station – admitted that there was difficulty accessing the internet for the sale of the voucher, but gave the assurance that everybody would be served before the deadline (15th December, 2017) elapses.

The manager hinted that details of applicants’ particulars and the GH¢50.00 voucher fee were taken for the people to return to their various destinations.

“The form will be processed anytime the network problem is normalized. Individuals will be called for their PIN when everything is put in place,” he maintained.

Some of the applicants who spoke on air sounded impatient, and suspected that the bank was being selective in the sale of the voucher.

“I came yesterday and was told the network was down so I should go and return this morning. I came here early this morning before some people, but they were served. I don’t know what is happening,” Teye Andrews claimed.

Some of the frustrated persons suggested that the sale of the recruitment form should be made possible through the post offices, as it used to be.

GCB Bank is the only financial institution responsible for the sale of the voucher – which is to be used to complete the recruitment registration process online. In the past, a number of people were duped in their efforts to get recruited into the Police Service

It was for this reason that the Service, last year, decided to introduce the electronic means of receiving applications as part of efforts to reduce the involvement of intermediaries.

The registration voucher contains special codes that enable each applicant to access the registration form on the website of the Ghana Police Service.

From Daniel Bampoe