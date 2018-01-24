Police Announce Next Phase Of 2017/2018 Recruitment

The Ghana Police Service has announced January 29, 2018 as the date for the next phase of its recruitment exercise for 2017/2018.

A statement by the police says body selection and physical screening will be conducted at all screening centres from January 29.

“Qualified applicants from the online recruitment portal shall receive SMS messages from the Ghana Police Service from today 23rd January 2018, advising them to log into their accounts on the recruitment portal for the necessary details. The details shall include assigned screening centre and specific date that the individual applicant is to report at the centre.”

The statement said shortlisted applicants from the 2016 manual application shall similarly receive SMS messages from the Police Service with instructions on how to log on to the recruitment portal for the necessary details, which will include assigned screening centre and specific date that individual applicants are to report at the centre.

The Service advised applicants to keep their mobile phones and email accounts active.

The statement asked applicants to print out the e-mail message and add it to all original copies of relevant documents including the qualified report, the GCB voucher, academic/professional certificates, birth certificates, national service certificates and any other relevant document.

It warned against the presentation of forged documents at the screening centre as offenders would be arrested and prosecuted.

“After the body selection and physical screening, successful recruit applicants (GENERAL DUTY and TRADESMEN) would be required to write examination at the same screening centre on Sunday 4lh February. 2018.

“Applicants are advised to disregard any rumour/message about the Police recruitment process which is not from official Police source. There are no middlemen in the recruitment process and the advertised vacancies are not for sale. Therefore any person found parading as an agent or middleman or pays/receives money to act as such is liable for arrest and prosecution; Persons who deal with such people do so at their own risk.”

-GraphicOnline