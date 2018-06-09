Poisonous Insecticide Kills 3 At Maamobi

The insecticide

Two women and a man have been found dead in a room at Racco Down, a suburb of Accra New Town.

They reportedly died from a toxic substance suspected to be Bextoxin powder which was sprinkled in the room.

The deceased have been identified as Ibrahim Adnan, 26, Ama Abokyi, 16 and Love Laweh, 17.

The bodies have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

The police have indicated that the incident occurred on Wednesday, June 6, 2018.

Confirming the death to DAILY GUIDE, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Efia Tenge, said the Kotobabi Police received news of a dead woman in a room at Racco and proceeded to the scene to pick the body.

Preliminary investigations at the scene, according to her, revealed that one Ben, a friend of one of the deceased, was the occupant of the said room.

The reports said that Ben sprinkled powder called “Bextoxin” in his room supposedly to kill bedbugs before leaving for his hometown.

Ben reportedly locked his door and informed his co-tenants that he would return over the weekend.

In the night of the same day, his friend Ibrahim Adnan, came to the house with two female friends, namely, Ama Abokyi and Love Laweh and forcibly opened the door to spend the night there.

It was alleged that all the three inhaled Bextoxin and became unconscious.

The police report indicated that Ama died on the spot, but Ibrahim Adnan and Love Laweh were rushed to the 37 Military Hospital and Mamobi General Hospital respectively for treatment.

Ibrahim Adnan died at the OPD of the 37 Military Hospital, whilst Love Laweh died at the Mamobi General Hospital.

The remains of the two bodies have been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue while the body of Ama was transported to the Police Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile, Ben has not returned from the trip.

DSP Tenge said the remaining Bextoxin has been forwarded to the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) for examination.

It would be recalled that on April 20, 2018, at Abavana Down, Kotobabi, a suburb of Accra, three children- nine-month-old twin girls and their two-year-old brother- died after their parents reportedly sprayed an agro-chemical in their room to kill some crawling insects.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey